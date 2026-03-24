LAWYER URGES LAZ TO STOP DICKSON JERE FROM EDUCATING THE PUBLIC FOR FREE

LAWYER URGES LAZ TO STOP JERE



A lawyer has urged the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) to stop Dickson Jere from educating the public free of charge because she believes it is taking away business from lawyers.





She argues that his frequent social media posts on court judgments amount to free legal advice.





According to her, this practice undermines the sustainability of legal practice in the country.



The lawyer says members of the public now access professional insights without paying consultation fees.





She explained that even her husband follows Jere’s articles and praises them for their educational value.





“We suffered through ZIALE training, and it is unfair for someone to give away legal advice for free. Lawyers depend on consultation fees even for talk time,” the lawyer insisted





She believes that distributing legal knowledge for free diminishes the value of licensed practitioners.





Her submission calls on LAZ to deliberate on whether Jere’s conduct aligns with professional ethics.





When reached for a comment, Lawyer Dickson Jere said he has no comment on the matter unless he is written to officially by LAZ.