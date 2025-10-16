LAWYER WARNS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S RECENT REMARKS RISK CREATING PERCEPTION OF JUDICIAL INTERFERENCE





By Nelson Zulu



Lawyer James Mataliro has cautioned that President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent remarks about his involvement in investigating former Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji, could create public perceptions of political interference Zambia’s judiciary





On September 4, 2025, the Lusaka magistrates’ court convicted and sentenced former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba to three years’ imprisonment with hard labour, while former Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji received a four-year sentence on seven corruption-related charges. five days later, with President Hakainde Hichilema publicly declaring an active role in the matter.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Mataliro says while judicial independence is not determined by political statements, public confidence in the justice system can be undermined when high-profile figures appear to comment on active investigations or claim a role in securing evidence and witnesses.





He notes that such perceptions are particularly damaging when cases are still before the courts, as they are difficult to dispel once established, despite courts making decisions based on facts and the law.





He has further warned that political commentary on ongoing cases risks shaping public expectations about verdicts and undermining the appearance of judicial impartiality.



PHOENIX NEWS