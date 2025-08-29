Lawyers Representing “Why Me” Asks Zimbabwean Authorities To Confirm Their Involvement in His Arrest from Harare…



Lawyers representing Francis Kapambwe also known as Why Me, have written to the Zimbabwean Government to confirm whether they were involved in his arrest from Harare, Zimbabwe on 2nd June 2025.





The lawyers also want the Zambia Police to explain where ‘Why Me’ was kept without appearing in court from 2nd June 2025 to 15th August, 2025 when he was presented before the Lusaka Magistrate Court after public outrage