LAZ APPLAUDS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA FOR DEFERRING BILL 7 OF 2025 TO ALLOW BROADER CONSULTATION
The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has commended President Hakainde Hichilema for directing Justice Minister Hon. Princess Kasune to defer Bill No. 7 of 2025.
The move, aimed at facilitating wider national consultations on constitutional reforms, is seen as a step toward inclusive governance.
LAZ lauded the decision as a response to calls from civil society, the Church, and other stakeholders for a consensus-driven constitutional amendment process.
Dated: 26th June, 2025
Signed by: Lungsani Zulu, LAZ President