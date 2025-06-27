LAZ APPLAUDS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA FOR DEFERRING BILL 7 OF 2025 TO ALLOW BROADER CONSULTATION





The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has commended President Hakainde Hichilema for directing Justice Minister Hon. Princess Kasune to defer Bill No. 7 of 2025.

The move, aimed at facilitating wider national consultations on constitutional reforms, is seen as a step toward inclusive governance.

LAZ lauded the decision as a response to calls from civil society, the Church, and other stakeholders for a consensus-driven constitutional amendment process.





Dated: 26th June, 2025

Signed by: Lungsani Zulu, LAZ President