THE Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has condemned in the strongest terms possible, calls by some senior officials and cadres of the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Mrs Lillian Fulata Shawa-Siyuni, SC to resign.

In a statement issued to #Mwebantu, LAZ Honorary Secretary Sokwani Chilembo said the Rule of Law demands observance of the law in the conduct of public affairs by everyone.

Mr Chilembo explained that the ruling party is no exception and must take the lead in assuring the country that the Rule of Law will be respected.

He added that LAZ is greatly concerned that the calls threatening the DPP are also echoed by persons holding leadership positions in the UPND party.

“The DPP is a Constitutional office holder whose tenure is guaranteed up to retirement age of sixty (60) years by the provisions of Article 182 of the of the Constitution (Amendment) Act, 2016, unless she resigns out of her own volition or is removed in line with the provisions of Article 144 of the Constitution on the grounds stipulated in Article 143, which include mental or physical disability making her incapable of performing judicial functions, incompetence or gross misconduct,” Mr Chilembo stated.

He further said it is extremely important for the UPND officials, cadres or any citizen to follow the Constitutional provisions, and not resort to intimidating a Constitutional Office holder.

“Democratic principles can only be entrenched in the country if Constitutional Office holders, such as the DPP, are allowed to perform their functions without fear or favour, devoid of any intimidation,” he said.

And Mr Chillembo noted that LAZ has since written to the Secretary General of the UPND expressing its concern over the matter, and calling on him to immediately redress the situation within his ranks in order to prevent the breakdown of the Rule of Law.

“We also urge the public to respect constitutional provisions, and not spearhead violation of the Constitution,” he said.

Yesterday some UPND officials and carders give the DPP Ms Lillian Siyuni a 48 hours ultimatum to resign from her position failure to which protests were threatened.

(Mwebantu)