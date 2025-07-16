LAZ Petitions Against Cyber laws, They are Unconstitutional



The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has petitioned the Constitutional Court to strike-out provisions of the new Cyber Crimes and Cyber Laws that contravene rights and freedoms of individuals of expression, speech, conscious, association and rights to hold opinion and freedom of the press as guaranteed by the Republican Constitution.





In a legal suit taken by LAZ President, Lungusani Zulu, he states that the Cyber

Laws contravene or are likely to contravene the Petitioner’s and its members’ rights as contained in Articles 17, 19 and 20 (1), 20 (2) and 21 (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia Chapter 1 of the Laws of Zambia.





He also stated that he believed strongly that various provisions of the Cyber Laws were inconsistent with the provisions of Articles 17, 19 and 20 (1), 20 (2) and 21 (1) of the Constitution Chapter of the Laws of Zambia as they undermine freedom of expression, freedom of conscience and association, freedom of the press and the right to privacy.





He stated that the provisions were not reasonably justifiable in a democratic society.