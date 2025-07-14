LAZ SUES SPEAKER NELLY MUTTI OVER BILL 7 RULING

LAZ SUES SPEAKER OVER BILL 7 RULING



The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has sued Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti, over her ruling on the deferment of the Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 7 of 2025, describing it as unconstitutional.





Ms. Mutti had ruled that the Bill was properly before Parliament and that its deferment on Thursday, 26th June 2025, was in line with procedures outlined in the Standing Orders.





She further stated that if the sponsor of the Bill, Minister of Justice Princess Kasune decides to proceed with the next stages, Parliament would resume its consideration regardless of the Constitutional Court’s judgment in the case involving Munir Zulu and others.





According to the Speaker, neither the Constitutional Court nor any other external body can halt a legislative process once it is underway in Parliament.



In the referenced case, the Constitutional Court had directed the government to establish an independent body of experts to lead broader public consultations before amending the Constitution.





This followed a petition by former Lumezi MP Munir Zulu and Tonse Alliance National Youth Chairperson Celestine Mukandila, who argued that Bill No. 7 lacked sufficient citizen engagement and contravened Articles 8 and 9 of the Constitution.





The Court found that the state’s approach violated several constitutional provisions and ruled that any future amendments must be driven by a people-led process, facilitated by an independent body.





In its petition filed before the Constitutional Court, LAZ is seeking a declaration that the Speaker’s ruling is unconstitutional, null, and void ab initio, as it violates the supremacy of the Constitution and disregards the binding judgment of the Court.





LAZ also seeks an order suspending all legislative and related proceedings concerning Bill No. 7 until full compliance with constitutional requirements is achieved specifically, the mandatory publication of the Bill in the Government Gazette and the facilitation of meaningful and inclusive public consultations, as required under Article 79 and other relevant provisions.





Furthermore, LAZ wants an order reinforcing the obligation of all state institutions, including the Speaker and Parliament, to respect and adhere to judicial decisions of the Constitutional Court in upholding the rule of law and constitutional governance.





The association has cited Articles 1, 2, 5, 79, 128, and 267 of the Constitution in support of its petition.