LCC DISBURSES OVER TWO MILLION KWACHA CDF TO 60 CORPERATIVES IN KABWATA

Tuesday June 6, 2023

The Lusaka City Council – LCC has today disbursed two million three hundred and seventy nine thousand, one hundred and four Kwacha (K2, 379,104.5) to corperatives in Kabwata Constituency.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Lusaka District Administrative Officer O’Neil Chiiya says government is committed in ensuring that citizens benefit from the empowerment schemes under CDF.

Mr. Chiiya has urged beneficiaries to prudently utilize the funds which shall be used as a judgement to the viability and sustainability of this empowerment program under the CDF.

He says the implementation of CDF empowerment loans is evident enough that it is providing the needed development to the people through loans, Burseries and Grants.

He explains that government is aware of various CDF works that are on-going in Kabwata and other six constituencies in Lusaka.

” As government we are aware of the ablution block under construction at Chilenje Level one hospital, the rehabilitation of Libala Market ,mother’s shelter at Micheal Chilufya Rock field clinic, Construction of a 1×3 classroom block at Kamwala Primary, wall fence at Lilayi Primary School, water reticulation and waste bay and the boreholes being drilled in Libala and Kabwata wards.

And Kabwata Member of Parliament Andrew Tayengwa called on the youths in his constituency to take advantage of the CDF empowerment schemes to improve their lives.

He further urged the beneficiaries to put the funds to good use.

