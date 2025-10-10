LCC LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION INTO OFFICER CAUGHT ON VIDEO TAKING MONEY FROM INTERNATIONAL YOUTUBER AT BH MARKET



MEDIA STATEMENT

LCC LAUNCHES PROBE INTO ALLEGED OFFICER MISCONDUCT AT BH MARKET



The Lusaka City Council (LCC) expresses deep concern over a circulating social media video depicting a Council police officer soliciting and receiving an undisclosed amount of money from a Vlogger at BH Market in the Central Business District (CBD).





We wish to categorically state that the actions of the officer in question were not sanctioned by the Council. The LCC does not condone corruption or any illegal conduct in any form and remains committed to upholding integrity and accountability in all its operations.





Furthermore, the public is advised that the Council has never charged, nor does it require any form of permit for vlogging activities. Vlogging is not classified among activities that necessitate Council-issued permits.





We have therefore instituted serious investigations on the matter and if the officer involved is found wanting, he will be dealt with accordingly.





The Council acknowledges the importance of content creation and its role in promoting tourism and culture. We are committed to working with content creators and providing them with the necessary support and guidance in within the boundaries of the law.





We value the contributions of content creators to our city’s image and look forward to continuing to work with them to promote Lusaka as a tourist-friendly destination.





Chola Mwamba (Ms)

Public Relations Manager

Lusaka City Council (LCC)

10/10/2025



