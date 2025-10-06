LEADERSHIP CRISIS IN THE PATRIOTIC FRONT



……a call for Unity and Reflection





By Augustine Mwewa (Bahati Mansa)



The Patriotic Front (PF) is facing a leadership crisis following the protracted funeral of its former President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL). In the aftermath, sentiments have emerged regarding who should lead the party — and, unfortunately, regional considerations have begun to dominate the conversation.





This path mirrors the divisions that once gripped the UPND after the passing of its founding leader, Anderson Mazoka. PF now risks walking the same dangerous road — promoting regionalism between the North and East instead of embracing a spirit of national unity. Such an approach is disastrous and will not yield any meaningful results for a party that once united Zambians across all regions.





It is worth remembering that the late ECL himself appointed Given Lubinda, a son of Western Province, as PF Vice President. That appointment was not accidental — it was a demonstration of his belief in inclusive leadership and national representation. Despite the challenging period of mourning, Mr. Lubinda has managed party affairs with stability and dignity.





While it is true that some cases involving senior members are pending in court, it must be emphasized that every politician is a potential suspect or even a potential convict — that should not be used to exclude capable leaders from serving their party or the nation.





PF must now allow democracy to prevail by holding a General Conference to elect its next leader — a process that was previously avoided despite calls from various stakeholders. Time is not on the party’s side; in just six months, Parliament will be dissolved in readiness for the next general elections.





The party must learn from the past and focus on what truly matters — offering Zambians a clear alternative to the current ruling party. Every Zambian, regardless of region, has the constitutional right to stand as Member of Parliament or even President. What will set PF apart is not where its leaders come from, but how differently they intend to lead — how they will:





Lower the cost of living,



End load shedding, and



Reduce the high cost of fuel.



PF’s revival depends on unity, inclusivity, and a renewed focus on the real issues affecting ordinary citizens. The time to rebuild is now.