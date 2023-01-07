Leadership in President HH

I find so much comfort in the Leadership of His Excellence President Hakainde Hichilema and his team especially in difficult times.

When President HH saw that the distribution of farming inputs was in shambles he didn’t run away instead he went to the depot to appreciate the Situation himself and apologised to the farmers with a promise of the improved system come next farming season, in the previous regime they would not take responsibility or apologise to the people arrogance was beyond reach in Edgar Lungu administration.

Secondly right now we are faced with a huge crises of power shortages, again President HH has come to understand the situation and is currently making some frantic moves to fix the problem not temporary but permanently. The President to this effect has heard the call from the public to cut power export. He has responded in affirmative to the call from the citizens by cutting power export yet in the previous regime they used to deny exporting power anywhere even when they did, when we had the same crises they lied to Zambians that they wanted to import power spending hundreds of millions of dollars the fact though still remain that the said imported power didn’t reach Zambia. As concerned citizens we still have few questions over the same “imported”power who was paid those millions of dollars? Who paid it?

When we had the same crises under the previous regime through the government spokesperson then Mr Chishimba Kambwili PF government was very disrespectful to citizens to the tune of telling us all to go and urinate in the Kariba dam if we wanted power.

With the fact that we gave President HH and his team 5 years lets see if by the end of their five year term they won’t end the problem of Loadshedding and that of delays in farming inputs distribution. Leadership is about acknowledging your shortfalls and attend to them accordingly Leadership with arrogance is a dead one

Honest Mweemba

Good Governance Activist