*LEADERSHIP IN THE FACE OF POLITICAL-ECONOMIC CRISIS.*



It’s a growing trend in this country to use elections as means of supping power without critically analyzing what we will do for the nation once we form government. Politicians always determine how countries are ruled. They hold the key to the building of the nation or to the collapse of the same. The main call for this write up is the collapse of the nation and what causes such.



Any well meaning leader, politician etc,should focus on the following:



1. *STAMP OUT CORRUPTION.*

Corruption is a disease but curable when you have a selfless leader and preventable if the people vote out corrupt leaders. It is the duty of other politicians to inform the innocent masses of such devices so that people make a well-informed decision. However, corrupt leaders can amass so much wealth that bootlickers with a leadership jacket and academic hearts may go out convincing people that it’s okay to have a corrupt leader. The truth is, regardless of who is involved in corruption, it’s effects are disastrous.



2. *SPEAK AGAINST SOCIAL INJUSTICE* .

For a country to develope, social injustice must be condemned. Social injustice intimidates the nation thereby affecting economic production. Development thrives where social justice system is strong and implemented effectively. Now in countries like Zambia the social justice favors the ruling. Any president can be insulted except the incumbent. Any president can be threatened with matchets except the one in power. It trickles down to the opposition because it’s difficult to remain afflot in opposition and people need a bowl of soup, they are easily bought to an extent of forgetting what they stood for yesterday.



3. *SUPPORTING AN INDIVIDUAL OVER NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT(SELFISHNESS)*



This is the most critical one. The nation is sliding into economic depression and citizens are desperate looking for a person who has solutions to the high cost of leaving, social injustice, 23 and half hours of loadshedding etc. They are looking for that one person who will lead a team of experts both in their field of work and God given intelligence to reduce or eradicate the social problems.

My observation both from the ruling and some opposition leaders is, They will dress up to address the nation over a report written by UN on issues of human rights as false than explaining how they will speed up the distributions of medicines in the 65 containers which were lost but found. others will write long bootlicking articles praising their leaders of preference than condemning the incarceration of the two (2 )Gen Z advocates, Mwanza and the young lady over lone protest who have been in detention for 12 days now without charge.



The Citizens are interested in knowing the way forward, listening to the solutions that are achievable and attainable. Let’s not waste their data and drain their batteries in this loadshedding and high cost of living period over issues that are personal.

Citizens are willing to partner with any leader that puts the interest of the nation above self.



Faith Munthali

Citizens First

National Women Chairlady