LEADERSHIP MOVEMENT PRESS STATEMENT ON BILL NO.7 DEFERMENT



26 – JUNE – 2025 THURSDAY.



As Leadership Movement party, we commend President Hakainde Hichilema for guiding the Minister of Justice, Hon. Princess Kasune, MP, to defer the ongoing process on Bill No. 7.





We wish to put it on record that, the decision demonstrates a willingness to listen to the voices of Zambians and prioritize inclusive decision-making.





Appreciations are in order especially that Dr. Richard Silumbe and the entire Leadership Movement made the first call for a broader consultation on Bill No. 7 and the fact that the sober call did not fall on deaf ears is commendable. As a party we are on record as a first opposition political party to raise concerns and mobilize under the ‘ *Hands Off the Constitution* ‘ campaign, led by our party leader Dr. Richard Silumbe.





However, we believe that deferment alone is *INSUFFICIENT* . The Zambia people have spoken, and their priority is not the constitutional amendment at this time. Instead, they demand action on pressing issues like reducing the cost of living, providing affordable energy solutions, fostering a thriving business environment, improving road infrastructure, and making farming inputs more accessible.





Bringinging the Bill back after the 2026 general elections would be a testament to the government’s commitment to listening to the people. We urge President Hakainde Hichilema to prioritize the fulfillment of the UPND’s 2021 election promises, which remain *UNMET* . The people are not in a hurry for a constitutional amendment; they are in a hurry for tangible solutions to their daily struggles.





Leadership Movement believe, focusing on what truly matters to Zambians welfare and well-being is more important.



CHAIRMAN PK CHALWE



Spokesperson; Leadership Movement Party.