LEADERSHIP MOVEMENT SLAMS UPND OVER FAILURE TO INVEST IN REAL DEVELOPMENT INDICATORS

………Calls for Nuclear Energy and Industrialization-Led Agenda





The Leadership Movement (LM) has launched a sharp critique against the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), accusing it of lacking vision and seriousness in addressing Zambia’s long-term development needs particularly in the energy and agriculture sectors.





In a strongly worded statement, LM spokesperson and Kabwata aspiring candidate, Chairman PK Chalwe, said the UPND government has failed to inspire confidence, arguing that “the years of UPND have not produced a revitalized or united Zambia.”





“Our concern with UPND, as Leadership Movement, is the lack of investment in real indicators of development,” Chalwe said. “At this juncture, we needed to hear a long-term energy plan we have not heard it.”





He added that while government continues to boast about Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocations, citizens on the ground have yet to see these figures translate into tangible progress.





“They tell us of enormous numbers in CDF that the people fail to see translate into real development,” Chalwe charged. “The development index looks low, corruption seems to be on the rise, and there is a general lack of urgency that continues to gloom the future.”





LM has also expressed disappointment in the agricultural sector’s performance, describing it as “meager” despite the country’s vast potential. Chalwe said the sector, along with others, needs a complete rethinking to generate meaningful income and employment for citizens.





The party further accused the UPND government of over-dependence on foreign investors, a trend it says undermines national sovereignty and homegrown progress.





“There is too much dependency on investors even when we can clearly see other countries coming to terms with the fact that only citizens can lead in national development,” he said.





The party argues that Zambia’s worsening energy crisis is evidence of failed leadership and poor planning. Chalwe dismissed the government’s increased reliance on solar energy, calling it a “makeshift solution” that cannot support serious industrial growth.





Instead, LM is proposing bold alternatives including nuclear power and a new hydro-power station in the Northern region as part of a long-term national energy plan.





“Leadership Movement has been categorical: LET US GO NUCLEAR. This is the only way to secure Zambia’s energy future,” Chalwe emphasized. “A hydro-power station in the northern part of the country would also help quench our power challenges.”





He concluded by reiterating that only decisive, visionary leadership can lift Zambia out of its current economic stagnation.





“That is why we always say, Zambia rise up! Leadership Movement is a movement for quality leadership and an industrialization-led agenda,” Chalwe declared.



©️ KUMWESU | October 11, 2025