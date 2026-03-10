Dear President of the Government of Equatorial Guinea,



I respectfully and humbly plead with the government to show mercy in my situation.





I have been detained here for over 365 days, and during this entire time, no woman—including my wife—has been permitted to visit me.





I wish to clarify that I have never forced myself on any woman; all interactions occurred through mutual recommendations and consent.





I kindly and earnestly request that the government kindly allow my wife to visit me and spend some time together so that we may speak and connect as husband and wife.





Please understand that I am a man with human emotions and needs. Every human being requires emotional support, especially in difficult circumstances like these.





I remain grateful for any consideration and compassion you may extend.



Thank you.



– Leaked notes from Legendary Baltazzar to the President