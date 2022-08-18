The Finnish prime minister has come under fire after leaked footage showed her thrusting at a wild party with a group of celebrity friends.

Sanna Marin, 36, who is the youngest world leader, has been dubbed the “coolest politician in the world” due to her relaxed style of leadership. She has also been criticised in the past for her wild lifestyle.

The video posted on social media shows Marin with Finnish singer Alma, rapper Petri Nygard as well as TV host Tinni Wikstrom, influencers and members of her own Social Democratic party.

The video was published online by the Finnish tabloid newspaper, Iltalehti, and shows Marin dancing, singing and drinking with pals in what appears to be an apartment.

Leaked video shows Finnish PM?going wild and thrusting at party

It is unclear when the footage was taken but Marin’s wild ways have already landed her in trouble in her home country and attracted lots of media attention.

In October 2020, In an interview for lifestyle magazine Trendi, she was photographed wearing a blazer with nothing underneath.

It again sparked public controversy after she was accused of demeaning her office.

This week German newspaper Bild dubbed Marin the “coolest politician in the world” and she appears to be a big hit with modern Millennials.

They wrote: “She is the most important politician in her country, has to lead it through one of the most dangerous crises of her time because of the warlike activity of her neighbour Russia – and still finds time to celebrate.

“Casual, modern and self-confident – that’s how politics can work. Marin stands for the ‘cool generation’, which Putin definitely doesn’t like.”

The latest video of Marin dancing at a wild party with celebrities has divided opinions. While some criticised her, others hailed her as relatable and fun-loving.

Leaked video shows Finnish PM?going wild and thrusting at party

See the latest video below.