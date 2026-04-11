By Kellys Kaunda

LEARN FROM THE CURRENT BURIAL IMPASSE – REFLECTIONS ON THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY 2026 BILL ON FUNERALS FOR A FORMER PRESIDENT OR FORMER VICE PRESIDENT

The 2026 Benefits of former Presidents and former Vice Presidents reads in section 8. (1) The funeral benefits of a former President and former Vice President who dies while in or after vacating office shall be as prescribed.

(2) A funeral of a former President and a former Vice President who dies while in or after vacating office shall be administered as prescribed.

When the law says “as prescribed” means that another law or rules shall be drawn up with details or specifics.

First of all, just the idea that this matter is receiving attention is commendable.

Second, the current burial impasse over the 6th President must inform how we shape specific provisions regarding funeral arrangements.

Of paramount importance, the location of the burial, state or private funeral and who attends must be specified and made optional for the family.

The law must state clearly that the surviving spouse, children, parents, siblings or surviving family members will have the first and final say.

Such a provision will be a reflection of lessons learnt from our collective experience as a nation.

It will bring us in line with our traditional and cultural practices.

Furthermore, we shall forever forestall the possibility of ever again failing to bury a former President because of burial rights wrangles between the state and the family.