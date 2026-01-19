‘Leave Greenland alone!’ Protest interrupts US National Anthem at NBA game in London

President Donald Trump’s hardball efforts to acquire Greenland are not only unpopular in the U.S., but also appear to be unpopular abroad.

Trump has repeatedly stated he intends to acquire Greenland from Denmark, either by force or through negotiation. The former was described by European allies of the U.S. as a potential “end of NATO” moment. Only recently has Trump appeared receptive to the idea of purchasing the island nation from the Kingdom of Denmark, a move that could potentially cost the U.S. trillions of dollars.

A protester made their feelings about Trump’s moves known on Sunday during the NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic in London’s O2 Arena.

“Leave Greenland alone!” the protester yelled as actress Vanessa Williams sang the Star-Spangled Banner.

The crowd reacted with a mix of boos and cheers.

A recent survey found that less than 20% of Americans support Trump’s efforts to acquire Greenland. The president has said doing so would serve America’s national interests because Russia and China both operate in the region.