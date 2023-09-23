Leave UPND out of your wrangles, Liswaniso tells PF

UPND national youth chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso has urged the wrangle-plagued PF to resolve their problems without involving the ruling party.

Failure to hold an elective convention to replace Edgar Lungu as party president has plunged the party into infighting pitting Miles Sampa against ECL loyalists.

Last Friday, Sampa escorted by multitudes of party supporters, stormed the party headquarters on Panganani Road and declared himself interim president and Secretary General of PF until a convention was held.

But his rivals laughed off Sampa’s declaration, saying he had been hired by the UPND to sow chaos in the party.

They claimed the dozens of supporters who escorted Sampa were in fact, UPND.

Commenting on claims by some PF members, Liswaniso wondered how they would resolve national issues as they claimed if the were failing to resolve a simple issue of internal democracy.

“These are people claiming to be champions of democracy, the issue that has turned them against each other is one related do democracy. They have failed to deal with and yet claim they want to come back and bring democracy,” Liswaniso said, adding,”Isn’t that laughable?”

He said the UPND had restored sanity on the political landscape by ending political violence and cadrerism.

“The system of transporting cadres to inflict harm on opponents is a purely strategy. I am sure you all remember how young people brutalised citizens that did not toll the PF line during their time in power

As UPND, we believe in resolving issues using democratic and peaceful means,” he said.

Liswaniso said he was worried about the wrangles in the PF because his party needed a strong opposition for credible checks and balances.

“As you know the PF is the biggest opposition political party and strength is good for the country because they will provide credible checks and balances. So I urge the PF to be honest with themselves. Let them solve their problems without accusing the UPND or anyone else for that matter,” he urged.

Kalemba