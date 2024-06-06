Lebanese soldiers have apprehended a man who opened fire on the US embassy in Beirut on Wednesday, according to Lebanon’s military.

Local media reported that the assailant, identified only as a Syrian national, engaged in a gunfight with authorities for approximately 30 minutes before being captured.

The US embassy confirmed that security forces responded swiftly to the incident, ensuring that none of its staff members were harmed.

This event occurs amid escalating regional tensions, marked by cross-border attacks between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, a Lebanese group involved in the Gaza conflict.

The ongoing violence along the Israeli-Lebanese border has displaced thousands on both sides. During a visit to the border on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a warning of “very strong action” against Hezbollah.

The assailant shot by the Lebanese military was wearing a bloodied black vest with the words “Islamic State” written in Arabic and the English initials “I” and “S”, according to local media.

The reason behind the attack on the heavily fortified building remains shrouded in mystery. The Lebanese military has acknowledged only one individual involved, who sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital.

However, there have been reports indicating the presence of multiple suspects, including a driver and three assailants who opened fire.

The office of Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has confirmed that the Prime Minister has been briefed on the incident. They assured that the situation is under control and investigations are ongoing.

The Lebanese military has deployed troops in and around the embassy premises as a precautionary measure.

This incident comes amid heightened tensions following the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Notably, the US embassy in Lebanon was relocated from central Beirut to Aukar, a northern suburb, after a devastating bombing in 1983 claimed the lives of 63 people.

In recent times, there have been protests around the embassy, reflecting public outrage over the escalating death toll in Gaza.

In October, clashes erupted between protesters and Lebanese security forces in the vicinity of the embassy.