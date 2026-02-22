Lebo M Accuses Robert Marawa of Failing to Support His Child

South African composer and producer Lebo M has sparked fresh controversy by publicly accusing veteran sports broadcaster Robert Marawa of failing to provide financial support for his child with actress Zoe Mthiyane.

The allegation was made during a high-profile screening event for Lebo M’s new docu-reality project, Last Woman Standing, held in Johannesburg on Thursday night.

In a clip shown to guests at the screening, Lebo M, who was in a past relationship with Mthiyane, spoke about the child she shares with Marawa, stating:

“I didn’t get into a relationship to break hearts, but most women I’ve dated have kids from their previous relationships, and most of their baby daddies are deadbeats. I treat my partner’s kids as mine.”

“I can tell you now, Robert was aware I was taking care of his kid, but there was not a single cent from him as a contribution.”

The remarks were part of a broader discussion in which Lebo M portrayed himself as someone who embraces fatherhood within his partners’ families, contrasting his own actions with what he labelled as those of “deadbeat” fathers.

Marawa responded sharply to the allegation, dismissing Lebo M’s comments as a bid for attention. He denied exploiting their child’s situation to promote reality TV content and claimed he was unaware Lebo M was financially supporting his son.

The relationship between Marawa and Mthiyane has previously played out in the media, including past disagreements over maintenance and co-parenting. Earlier reports have documented court disputes regarding support and parental rights for their son, Awande.

At this stage, neither party has indicated plans to pursue further legal action following the latest statements.