Legal storm hits Makate after Vodacom settlement



Just days after securing a historic multimillion-rand settlement with Vodacom, Nkosana Makate, the inventor of the famed “Please Call Me” service, faces a new legal challenge from a former litigation funder claiming a 40% share of the payout, according to Sunday Times.





Private company Black Rock Mining (BRM) has filed an urgent application at the Johannesburg High Court, arguing that it is entitled to a portion of the settlement under an alleged 15-year-old agreement with Makate.





BRM claims it covered Makate’s legal fees through a now-defunct company, Raining Men Trade (RMT), in exchange for a cut of any eventual settlement, which analysts estimate at around R700 million.





Makate has strongly rejected the claim, calling it a “disgrace” and an “extortion attempt,” and demanding proof that BRM ever contributed to his litigation costs. “They are just chancers,” he told the Sunday Times.





The dispute is not new. A previous arbitration dismissed BRM’s claims, but the company now seeks an interdict to prevent Vodacom from paying Makate directly, insisting that 40% be held in its lawyers’ trust account.





The development comes just as Makate’s 17-year legal battle with Vodacom appeared to conclude with an undisclosed out-of-court settlement. For Makate, the fight now turns from a corporate giant to former allies, with the inventor hoping the court can finally resolve the matter “once and for all.”