LEGISLATIVE RUSH RAISES CONCERNS OVER SCRUTINY OF 15 BILLS AHEAD OF DISSOLUTION



A governance analyst has raised alarm over what he describes as a “legislative compression” unfolding in Zambia’s Parliament, warning that the pace at which 15 amendment Bills are expected to be processed risks undermining scrutiny and quality lawmaking.





In an analysis authored by Dr. Lawrence Mwelwa, the numbers surrounding the current parliamentary calendar paint what he calls a “deeply concerning picture” of limited time versus expansive legislative demands.





According to the breakdown, Parliament has approximately 18 sittings remaining before dissolution, each averaging about four hours translating into roughly 72 total sitting hours. However, when adjusted for routine parliamentary business such as questions, motions, and procedural matters, actual time available for legislative work is estimated at between 36 and 40 hours.





This effectively leaves less than three hours per Bill for introduction, debate, committee consideration, amendments, and final passage.





“This is not legislation. This is legislative compression,” Dr. Mwelwa states, arguing that the timeframe is insufficient for meaningful deliberation on laws that will shape key national institutions.





The Bills in question reportedly focus on restructuring boards across critical sectors, including energy, land, housing, minerals, agriculture, finance, consumer protection, and human rights institutions central to governance, regulation, and public resource management.





Dr. Mwelwa questions whether complex institutional reforms can be adequately scrutinized within such limited timeframes.





“Can the composition of the Human Rights Commission be properly debated in under three hours? Can the Energy Regulation Board be meaningfully scrutinized in a single afternoon?” he asks.





The concerns are further heightened by the possibility of suspending Standing Orders, a move that could extend sitting hours and accelerate the passage of Bills without necessarily improving the depth of debate.





While such measures may increase legislative speed, critics argue they do not enhance scrutiny, which depends on preparation, stakeholder input, and detailed deliberation.





The timing of the Bills has also drawn attention. Observers question why such significant legislative changes are being concentrated in the final days of Parliament rather than being introduced progressively over its full term.





Dr. Mwelwa suggests that the end of a parliamentary cycle presents a unique environment characterized by political distraction, reduced resistance, and urgency that can enable rapid passage of legislation.





“This is not just urgency. It is a race against time,” he notes.



Governance experts warn that fast-tracked legislation, particularly in bulk, carries risks including oversight gaps, unintended consequences, and the potential for provisions to pass without adequate public or institutional interrogation.





The implications, they say, could be long-lasting.



Once enacted, the laws will influence appointments, procurement systems, and policy direction across major public institutions well beyond the lifespan of the current Parliament.





“This is how power extends itself quietly not through speeches, but through structures,” the analysis states.



As the legislative process continues, attention is now shifting to whether Parliament can balance urgency with its constitutional duty of oversight.





The unfolding developments raise a fundamental question for Zambia’s legislative process:



Will Parliament have enough time to fully interrogate these reforms or merely enough time to pass them?





The answer, analysts warn, could determine whether the current wave of amendments is remembered as reform or regret.-Kumwesu