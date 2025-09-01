Leon Schuster’s films make comeback on DStv and Showmax after racial sensitivity ban





MultiChoice has reinstated several of Leon Schuster’s classic films on DStv and Showmax, ending a five-year ban that followed allegations of racial insensitivity.





The move comes after a global content review in 2020, triggered by the Black Lives Matter movement, which originally saw Schuster’s films removed for blackface and racial stereotyping.





Titles including Sweet & Short, There’s a Zulu on My Stoep, Your Country Needs You, and Oh Schucks, I’m Gatvol are now part of a curated collection on Showmax. MultiChoice stated the films were “not banned” and emphasized content reviews to ensure regulatory compliance. The release coincides with a new KykNet documentary on Schuster, set for 1 October.





Known for slapstick comedy and candid-camera pranks, Schuster’s films have long been box-office hits in South Africa, though their use of blackface drew criticism for perpetuating harmful stereotypes.





In 2020, Showmax removed nine films, permanently delisting five due to “negative racial stereotyping.” Schuster previously defended his work as innocent comedy but expressed regret for profiting from blackface.





The reinstatement has sparked debate. Showmax highlighted its aim to create shared viewing experiences while acknowledging past mistakes.





The move also comes amid 50% subscriber growth for Showmax, contrasted with a 17% decline in premium DStv subscriptions since 2021.





Public reaction is mixed, with fans celebrating the return and critics questioning the decision given the films’ controversial history.