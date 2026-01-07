🇿🇲 EDITOR’S NOTE| Let Davies Mwila Rest



Davies Mwila has earned his place in Zambia’s political memory. Long before the 2021 elections, he warned the Patriotic Front leadership that power without discipline would end in arrests, prosecutions, and humiliation. Events proved him right. Many who once towered over the state now answer to courts, not cadres. This record gives Mwila credibility. History has been kind to his foresight.





More recently, Mwila has argued that the PF, as a political force, is finished, and that after August 2026 what will remain are memories of violence, corruption, and cadreism. Whether one agrees or not, his assessment reflects a seasoned reading of the political moment. He speaks from experience, not impulse. That matters.





But this note is not about his analysis. It is about the man.



Public appearances show a Davies Mwila who looks frail, pale, and visibly drained. The years have taken their toll. Politics has taken its toll. And the current environment is no longer the one he helped shape. The PF he once served as Secretary General is deeply fractured, ideologically hollow, and fighting internal wars that cannot be solved by prophecy or nostalgia.





There is growing discomfort in seeing Mwila repeatedly pulled into factional battles, particularly by camps seeking historical legitimacy rather than new ideas. Experience should guide. It should not be exploited. Wisdom should counsel. It should not be weaponised.





Zambia’s politics has shifted. The terrain is different. The actors are different. The stakes are different. What remains constant is the value of health, dignity, and rest. Mwila has already given his contribution. He has already left his imprint. He owes the public no more predictions.





At this point, rest is not retreat. It is responsibility.



As a publication, we respect Davies Mwila’s voice and the accuracy of much of what he has said over the years. But we also recognise when it is time for elders to step back from the frontlines. Not every season demands participation. Some demand preservation.



Let Davies Mwila rest.



© The People’s Brief | Editorial Desk