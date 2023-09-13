Let ECL Visit Every Church Of His Wish In Zambia And Confess His Sins On Behalf Of The PF Party People’s- Stembridge Sikalundu

LET ECL VISIT EVERY CHURCH OF HIS WISH IN ZAMBIA AND CONFESS HIS SINS ON BEHALF OF THE PF PARTY PEOPLE’S …***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

Again the need to thank the UPND govt under president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA who has demonstrated that people in Zambia including ECL need to exercise their rights and freedoms , many UPND members are unsettled with ECL visiting the markets , attending traditional ceremonies and indeed going to various churches in the country because he denied HH to attend funerals , attend church services and visiting to all parts of the country , the difference is how we want our country to be governed in moving forward . We must accept that ECL is former president and all the liberties under his jurisdiction must be accorded to him , we must be very careful with how we look at things in this country , ECL is just human and he is not ready to rest any time soon , the foundation he hoped to establish is null and void , the statement ECL made informing the nation that he is not available for the next election , is always compromised by his followers who are sending wild statements about the hidden party agenda to use ECL’s influence to misguide his position as former president to save the PF party from disintergrating , is this ploy good for ECL ? ,if he is ready to share himself into two workable pieces , one role for the party and the other one as former president , in this case one thing is likely to suffer , I may not wish to talk about what would happen to the PF party because i may be seen to speculate , on the side of the former president’s instituitionnal values and prominence , ECL is on his own because he is not ready to accept the use of protocol and conduct of the former president’s office , a choice of route and abandonment to the core of significance and status position, because of failure to realign personal thoughts with reality checks , ECL has chosen everything in his way .

What is fundamental about ECL’s position is that whatever he says and what he is doing , the PF party is being represented and ECL is leading as president., behind ECL there is use of his influence to raise a political agenda which is very visible but hidden , ECL may not be actively be participating in politics ,but from that following behind him , they prefer that PF bounced to power and remove the UPND from govt by any means , which includes ECL being available for the PF party now , some people may have asked on which side ECL is and how zambians should regard and account for him , this is a big question which is associated to the confusion which surrounds what ECL is doing in the name of former president of this nation or not . There are issues which need clarity but that can’t happen now because politics is a dirty game when political ideas are dirty . There is nothing wrong for ECL to help the PF party rebuild it’s image using ECL’s position and movements to all parts of the country . We can borrow instincts from ourselves to know that ECL can not be in support of the UPND govt in anything he is doing as former president but to raise hopes that PF is still alive , he may not or will be the candidate for the PF party because he remains party president and the PF party is not ready for the party conference to elect a new leader .

I have always said it is inevitable to speak about ECL because he is former president and his influence can either bring peace or confusion in the country , in the history of peace and unity ,politics can be a danger if matters arising are not handled properly , ECL was supposed to be considered a repenting person because of the PF party he headed as president , zambians were killed in this country while ECL watched without a word from his office of presidency , many will recall that when there was a by election in kaoma , ECL pleaded for peace among the kaoma chiefs and assured that zambians were one ,and for the sake of having leaders in various elective positions ,it was inevitable to have elections in the area which were supposed to be peaceful and fair , unfortunately in the PF camp carders went with guns and shot LAWRENCE BANDA in cold blood , he is not the only one who lost his life ,a lot of citizens lost properties , some were left disabled due to attacks using matchetes , women ,children the elderly and the families became victims to this ruthless aggression , intercity bus terminal was used as a point of aggressive orders , loading of machetes , hiring of private buses and ferrying thugs to go and brutslise innocent citizens , the same markets ECL is visiting today were considered revenue areas for the PF thungs that were taxing bus stations and markets , ECL allowed all these illegal deals in govt and everywhere in the country sides .

I totally accept and consciously agree that ECL must be at the churches for prayers and seek forgiveness and not to keep the PF image behind his desires using the church ,we are not judging him ,but he must be very careful with the message he is bearing as he communicates in these places , ECL should have been more christian when he was president because of the atrocities his govt committed , when ECL is seen everywhere and telling people he is only praying to his God , I would have loved him say his confession to God is in line with all those whose toes he stepped on who are God’s children ,including children and the widows whose bread winners that lost their lives for supporting the opposition ,it may not have been ECL’s wish but as long as his followers committed these sins it was on his behalf . Let us not fail to see beyond ourselves , something is not going right in the country , and if ECL can’t see it , if the govt can’t see it and if all zambians can’t see it ,I choose to be alone to say something on the sides of things are not better but suspicious and politically inviting to know what’s going on in zambia between issues . God bless mother Zambia.

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY