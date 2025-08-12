LET THE LUNGU FAMILY TELL THE WORLD THE TRUTH





After our indepth investigations, we have no doubt that the Lungu family will never bring the body of late ECL to Zambia for burial. It’s not about not wanting HH near Lungu’s body, no.





Ask yourselves these questions



1. Why didn’t they take Lungu’s body to church services on two occasions in South Africa, was HH there?





2. Why didn’t Lungu’s best friend Bishop Alick Banda taken to see Lungu’s body in the mortuary?





3. Why did the burial program in South Africa exclude body viewing?



4. Why does the family insist on private repatriation if need be?





The answer to all the above questions will shock you even those that are blindly supporting them.





We now advise Attorney General to make an urgent application in the Pretoria High Court to move the court to identify Lungu’s body wherever the family says the body is kept.



For now we end here, but will reveal more.



Zambian Fox, investigations only

SOURCE: Zambian Eagle