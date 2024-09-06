“Let them rot in jail” – Furious Chicco Twala gets ‘drug addict’ sons arrested

SOUTH AFRICA – Music legend Chicco Twala has reportedly washed his hands of his drug-addicted son, Longwe Twala, after turning him and his brother, Sello, to the police after they stole his studio equipment to satisfy their drug cravings.

The arrest of the former child star comes after he was named last week at the Pretoria High Court during court proceedings in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial when lawyer for accused number one in the case, Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, said a witness will come and testify on behalf of his client (Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya) that Longwe shot and killed Meyiwa with his father’s 9mm parabellum semi-automatic pistol.

Senzo, the former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was shot at the home of his girlfriend and baby mama Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. Longwe was visiting his girlfriend, Zandie Khumalo who is Kelly’s younger sister, at the time of the shooting.

Zandie, Kelly and their mother Ntombi Longwe and two of Senzo’s best friends, Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala, both from Durban, were all inside the house when intruders allegedly attacked them, shot and killed Senzo.

In a statement, Chicco said Longwe, alongside his brother Sello Twala, broke into his studio while he was away in the USA.

“Good or bad publicity I don’t care. I won’t sit and watch a drug addict continuously stealing from me and be silent,” said Twala in a statement.

“Yes, I can confirm that when I was in the USA, my son Longwe and his brother Sello Twala colluded and stole my equipment in the studio.”

Chicco said he did not care about the fate of the two, after watching many families that he knew get destroyed by their habit.

“Longwe whom I chased away a while ago because of his drug addiction jumped the high walls, broke into my studio, and stole my stuff. I saw the likes of the late Hope Zinde, and many parents killed by their own flesh and blood because of this drug addiction.

“Him and his younger brother have been stealing from me for a long time. Hence, I decided that enough was enough… Let them rot in jail,” said Twala.

According to a source that spoke to Zimoja, Twala had long given up on Longwe.

“Chicco came back excited from the US with good news that he secured a publishing deal between local and American artists.

“The exciting news was spoiled by Longwe’s disappearance and being back on the streets again. Chicco doesn’t care what happens to Longwe anymore,” said the source.