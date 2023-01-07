LET US BE GENEROUS – GBM

….God blesses us in order to bless others!

Lusaka, Friday, January 6, 2023 ( Smart Eagles )

Patriotic Front – PF Presidential candidate Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba – GBM has said God blesses people so that they can share the blessings with those in need.



Hon Mwamba has called on citizens to be generous.

Meanwhile, the potential PF president said he would love to be remembered for his generosity.

He said this when he featured on Hot FM today.



“When I die, I want to be remembered as a generous person and also kind, and also a unifier, not only in the family but also outside the family. Because at the end of the day we are greater family. We are one, this is how God created us. So we should not only look after our families but also the extended ones,” he said.



“Let us look after those that are not able to feed themselves. I find sometimes when I am driving around aa vulnerable person on the street begging for money and somebody at a bar drinking, instead of just giving a K50 to that person. Let us be generous, let us be kind. You know why God gives us? He gives us so that we can also give those that cannot afford.”

Asked what he would tell “his younger self,” Hon Mwamba said “I think I would tell myself that I should have worked harder when I was young.



Hon Mwamba said has always been working hard be he wished he worked harder when he was young.

“You only work hard when you are young, not when you are old. When you are getting into the 60s it’s time to retire. Let us work hard when we are young. Let us make as much money as possible so that when you start getting older, you start to have medical bills that need a lot of money…,” he said.



“When you get old you will realize that none of your siblings are able to look after you because they also have their own interests now, they also have their own families to look after. So better secure your life when you are young.”