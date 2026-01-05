LET US BUILD THE COUNTRY BASED ON LOVE – PRESIDENT HICHILEMA



January 4, 2026



Kasama – President Hakainde Hichilema has called on Zambians to build the country on love, peace, unity, and hard work, saying these values are essential for sustainable national development.





Addressing the congregation, Mr. Ngoma said the President of the republic of zambia desires a peaceful and united Zambia where citizens are committed to productivity and shared responsibility.





He emphasized that national development can only be achieved through hard work and a positive mental shift, adding that unity among citizens remains key to the country’s stability.





The message was delivered on his behalf by the Special Advisor for Political Affairs, Mr. Levy Ngoma, when he worshipped with Christians at the Pentecostal Holiness Church, Transformation Christian Center, in Kasama.





The church service was presided over by guest Bishop William Omolo from Kenya, who preached on hard work and mental transformation.





Quoting Genesis 2:15, Bishop Omolo reminded believers that God gave mankind work before suffering and sin, stressing that diligence is a fundamental biblical principle. He encouraged Christians to embrace hard work as a pathway to self-reliance and progress.





Mr. Ngoma also thanked the Church for its active role during the Bill 7 consultation process, noting that prayers and constructive submissions from faith-based institutions helped guide national dialogue amid misinformation which could have set the country ablaze.





He said even amidst propaganda, the President chose dialogue over confrontation, reinforcing his commitment to peace and inclusiveness in the country.



Reinforcing the President’s message, Mr. Ngoma urged believers to avoid division and selectiveness, calling for unity anchored in love, which he described as the greatest commandment. He said hard work enables citizens to provide for themselves and share with others.





Meanwhile, Resident Pastor Lucky Tembo thanked the President, through Mr. Ngoma, for consistently promoting peace and unity, saying such leadership inspires confidence among citizens and strengthens national cohesion.





He said that based on the information given by Mr. Ngoma, especially on delimitation and inclusivity, one of the clauses in the Constitution Amendment Act No. 7 of 2025 is good.



(C) THE FALCON