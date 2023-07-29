Dr. Mwelwa’s Reflections



Let Your Eyes Be Open: Beyond Arrests and Acquittals

Have you ever wondered why the arrests are very dramatic and take the front pages of the state controlled newspapers but the acquittals are not covered at all?

In a world where information is readily available at our fingertips, it is important to question the narratives presented to us. Arrests may dominate the headlines, capturing our attention with their dramatic allure, but what about acquittals? Why do they often fade into the background, carried only by online bloggers?

Given Lubinda’s arrests was so dramatic and flooded the news space across Zambia newspapers, radio and television. However, they have gone quiet on his acquittal. Why?

The answer lies in the power of media influence and the agendas at play. State propaganda newspapers, driven by their own motivations, choose to prioritize certain stories over others. While arrests are deemed newsworthy, portraying a government’s vigilance in upholding law and order, acquittals are often neglected. They do not serve the preferred narrative, which seeks to maintain a sense of control and righteousness. Crucifying political opponents and denting their reputation. It’s abuse of the media for political gain.

But where does that leave us, the readers, hungry for a well-rounded understanding of reality? It leads us to question the impartiality of these propaganda wings and their editorial tone. Can we trust that they will present the full truth or merely cater to a predetermined agenda? It is time to let our eyes be open.

This government, like any other, is not immune to the art of manipulation and the tactics of war. By painting opposition members as lawbreakers, they create a narrative that conveniently overlooks any shortcomings or missteps on their side. It becomes a battle of perception, where the ruling party seeks to maintain a stronghold on righteousness, while vilifying those who dare to challenge them.

Take, for instance, the case of Koswe, a tool in the arsenal of a particular political party. Despite its potential contravention of the law, Koswe seems to be untouchable, shielded by its association with strong men of party. This begs the question: why is the law selectively enforced when it comes to political tools? If today I attempt to publish anything similar to the contents of Koswe, I would abducted to driven to the unknown.

In such a convoluted landscape, it is essential for individuals to foster a discerning mindset. Let our eyes be open to the subtle machinations that occur behind the scenes. Let us question the narratives presented by those in power and seek multiple perspectives. The truth lies beyond the headlines, in the deep recesses of untold stories, waiting for us to uncover them.

Arrests may capture our attention, but acquittals deserve equal scrutiny. They represent the checks and balances that protect our rights and ensure a fair justice system. By embracing critical thinking and open-mindedness, we can break free from the confines of biased propaganda and strive for a more holistic understanding.

So, let us embark on a quest for truth, armed with knowledge and an unwavering dedication to unraveling the complexities of our world. Only then can we hope to transcend the one-sided narratives and glimpse a more nuanced reality, where justice and fairness prevail over manipulation and political agenda.

The Author is a Respected Academician, a Politician, Musician and a Revolutionary writer

For feedback write to [email protected]