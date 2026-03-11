By CIC International Affairs.



LETHAL IRANIAN ELITES: ‘BLACK CLADS’ DEPLOYED TO PROTECT NEW SUPREME LEADER.





An elite counterterrorism unit has been deployed to protect Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, following the assassination of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei report shows.





The force, known as NOPO Iran’s black-clad Counterterrorism Special Force was assigned to safeguard the leader after a U.S.-Israel strike on a Tehran compound on Feb. 28 killed the elder Khamenei amid the start of Operation Epic Fury .





“With Khamenei gone, NOPO will now be protecting Mojtaba Khamenei,” Ali Safavi, an official with the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Paris-based National Council of Resistance of Iran, or NCRI said.





The force, formed in 1991, was initially the “nucleus” of the IRGC’s 28th Ruhollah (Khomeini’s first name) Division, according to Safavi, and typically handles hostage rescue operations .



The history of the unit also includes deployments against internal security threats, and it has often been called on to suppress protests.





Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Mojtaba Khamenei on March 8, 2026, elevating him as the third Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic.



His succession comes amid ongoing war with the U.S. and Israel, but so far, Mojtaba Khamenei has not been heard from since the start of the conflict.





“NOPO is the Farsi acronym for Nirouyeh Vijeh Pasdaran Velayat, which translates into the Special Force to Protect the Supreme Leader,” Safavi further explained.



Over time, NOPO has evolved into a highly specialized unit distinct from the broader Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the military branch established in 1979 to defend the Islamic Republic and its leadership from internal and external threats.





“The NOPO is composed of six brigades only. Four are stationed in Tehran, one in Mashhad and one in Isfahan,” Safavi said.



“They are far more lethal, ruthless and well-trained than the IRGC,” he claimed before describing how the brigade’s loyalty was exclusively to the Supreme Leader.





“This force was only used for the protection of Khamenei,” Safavi continued. “They are very well equipped . Khamenei did not trust any other security force for his protection.”



Safavi also said some members of the unit were killed in Ali Khamenei’s assassination but that the force remains fully operational.





“Some of the NOPO were killed when Khamenei was killed, but the fact is that they are now involved in the suppressive and security measures the regime has also undertaken in recent days to prevent any outbreak of protests,” Safavi said.



The elite force’s activities extend beyond personal protection in times of crisis, Safavi added.





“But in times of crisis, such as what happened during the January uprising, they were heavily involved in opening fire on the protesters ,” he said.



This comes amid reports that hundreds of NOPO members have also been widely deployed around prisons in Iran that are holding political detainees .



“Hundreds of suppressive forces are widely deployed around the prison. In Ghezel Hesar Prison,” the NCRI said in a statement.

On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, following the bombing of a military center near Mahabad Prison, prisoners whose ward doors had been locked protested and set fire to their blankets, demanding their release under wartime conditions.





“Suppressive forces responded by firing tear gas into the ward,” the NCRI reported.



Reports also indicated NOPO had taken control of Evin Prison in Tehran following the flight of regular prison officials amid intensified conflict.



In 2021, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on NOPO for its part in committing “serious human rights abuses against persons in Iran or Iranian citizens or residents, or the family members of the foregoing.”



