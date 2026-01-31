REFLECTIONS FROM MWIKA ROYAL VILLAGE, NKULUNGWE, CHINSALI!



January 31, 2026



Fellow citizens and opposition political leaders, the time for division is over. We called for an opposition electoral pact in the Chawama and Kasama by-elections.

We achieved some unity in Chawama, and the opposition won. It was rejected by some elements in PF and Tonse, who are opposed to Given Lubinda in the Kasama mayoral by-election and the opposition lost. Let’s learn something from this!





Our nation is yearning for hope, and that hope rests on our ability to stand together. We must swallow our individual pride, rise above personal ambition, and form a strong united pact.

Let us choose collaboration over fragmentation and unite our structures to build a formidable opposition force. Together, we can build a nation that is more just, fair, humane, equitable, and prosperous for all. Let’s unite for August 13, 2026!





Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party and People’s Pact 2026 Presidential Candidate