REFLECTIONS FROM MWIKA ROYAL VILLAGE, NKULUNGWE, CHINSALI!
January 31, 2026
Fellow citizens and opposition political leaders, the time for division is over. We called for an opposition electoral pact in the Chawama and Kasama by-elections.
We achieved some unity in Chawama, and the opposition won. It was rejected by some elements in PF and Tonse, who are opposed to Given Lubinda in the Kasama mayoral by-election and the opposition lost. Let’s learn something from this!
Our nation is yearning for hope, and that hope rests on our ability to stand together. We must swallow our individual pride, rise above personal ambition, and form a strong united pact.
Let us choose collaboration over fragmentation and unite our structures to build a formidable opposition force. Together, we can build a nation that is more just, fair, humane, equitable, and prosperous for all. Let’s unite for August 13, 2026!
Fred M’membe
President of the Socialist Party and People’s Pact 2026 Presidential Candidate
You depends on your friend?Did formed the party with pact or yourself?
Careful, no need for unity. Unite with Mr. M’membe at you own risk. Lazy/hate plea for unity
The problem Fred can’t be trusted. The Man is a trickster and evil. Let he be the first to relinquish his socialist presidency. The guy can try to talk well but does something else. That aside those pacts are they formed solely to remove HH and UPND as the main objective ? If you are uniting to remove a performer and hard worker loved by 75% Zambians you are wasting your time. HH and UPND have simply performed and your hatred and evil efforts to remove him will be in vain.
You can’t achieve unity by mere eating of Nhima together. You have already missed 2026, may be you can start preparing for 2031.