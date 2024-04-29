Leverkusen extend their unbeaten run to 46 games

Bayer Leverkusen continued their unbeaten run to 46 games with a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser against Stuttgart, securing a 2-2 draw at the BayArena.

Trailing 2-0 after 56 minutes, Leverkusen fought back to salvage a point, with Robert Andrich netting in the 96th minute. Despite already being crowned Bundesliga champions, Leverkusen showed resilience to maintain their unbeaten record.

Stuttgart had taken the lead through Chris Fuhrich and Deniz Undav, but Leverkusen responded with a goal from Amine Adli before Andrich’s late equaliser.

This result comes after Leverkusen’s 97th-minute equaliser against Borussia Dortmund last week, highlighting their ability to snatch late results. Under Xabi Alonso’s management, Leverkusen are aiming for the first unbeaten campaign in Bundesliga history, with three games left in the season.

In addition to their domestic success, Leverkusen are also pursuing a European trophy, having reached the semi-finals of the Europa League. Their unbeaten run includes 39 wins and seven draws across all competitions, with a potential treble still on the cards. Leverkusen will face Serie A side Roma in the Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday, with the German Cup final also on the horizon.