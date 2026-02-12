Lewis Hamilton dating history

Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton, has had a number of high-profile relationships and links over the years, though he has kept much of his private life out of the spotlight.

Across his dating history, the one relationship Hamilton has openly acknowledged remains the long-term one with Nicole Scherzinger.

Many of the others have been described as “rumoured,” friendly, or speculative rather than confirmed partnerships.

Danielle Lloyd (2002)

Earlier in his life, Hamilton dated Danielle Lloyd for about six months in 2002 when he was an up-and-coming racer. They met at a nightclub and remained amicable after their breakup

Jodia Ma (2003 to 2007)

From 2003 to 2007, he was in a relationship with Jodia Ma, whom he met while studying. Their four-year relationship ended as his racing career took off.

Nicole Scherzinger (2007 to 2015)

Hamilton’s longest and most public relationship was with singer Nicole Scherzinger. The couple were together on and off from 2007 until 2015, and were often seen at events and races together. Their split was described as mutual, and Scherzinger has spoken kindly about him since.

2015 to 2026 scandal

Since his 2015 split from Scherzinger, Hamilton has been linked to several high-profile figures — though most of these relationships were never officially confirmed as serious romances.

Among the women he’s been linked to or seen with are models Gigi Hadid, Barbara Palvin, Winnie Harlow, and Sofia Richie, as well as music stars Rihanna and Nicki Minaj.

In 2023, he was spotted with Colombian singer Shakira on a few occasions, including dinners and a boat outing, prompting speculation.

Reports also linked him to Camila Kendra in 2021, and there have been occasional publicised outings with others but none were confirmed as long-term relationships.

In early 2025, Hamilton was reported to have briefly been involved with Brazilian model Juliana Nalu, though that relationship appeared to be short-lived.

Most recently, in early 2026, Hamilton has been at the centre of intense media attention amid reports and public appearances with Kim Kardashian, sparking speculation about a potential romantic connection.

They were seen together at Super Bowl LX and in Paris, fueling talk of a budding relationship — though neither has publicly labelled it confirmed.

Hamilton himself has said that he has focused heavily on his racing career in recent years, and at times acknowledged that having a long-term partner can be difficult given his schedule.