Lies and Deception, Ex-Government Workers Slam UPND for Misleading the Nation



The Former Government Employees Association of Zambia has come out guns blazing, tearing apart claims made by UPND Media Director Mark Simuwe that government has cleared all outstanding arrears owed to retirees.





Speaking in a no-holds-barred telephone interview with Mafken News, Association Vice Chairperson Patrick Mapulanga described Mr. Simuwe’s remarks as “a blatant lie designed to mislead the nation and cover up government’s continued neglect of its senior citizens.”



“It is outrageous and deeply insulting for Mr. Simuwe to declare that retirees have been paid when over 3,000 of our members are still wallowing in poverty, waiting for their dues,” Mr. Mapulanga charged. “Let him face the people he claims have been paid and explain why they are still struggling to survive.”





The Association has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to stop the circus and urgently intervene. “Enough is enough. We are tired of political spin while our members die without medicine, without food, and without dignity. The President must direct the relevant ministries to stop playing games with people’s lives and release the money owed.”





Mr. Mapulanga warned that retirees across the country are running out of patience and will soon take action if their voices continue to be ignored.





“What we are seeing is a government more interested in managing perceptions than solving problems. But no amount of propaganda can erase the truth thousands of former civil servants are still unpaid, forgotten, and betrayed.”



May 06, 2025

Credit: Mafken FM Zambia by Morgan Chomba

©️ KUMWESU