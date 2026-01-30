LIES WON’T SAVE YOU – KAMBWILI



LIES will not help the United Party for National Development (UPND) government to stay in power beyond August 13, Patriotic Front presidential aspirant Chishimba Kambwili has said.





And the All People’s Congress Party (APC) has warned that political violence will not help the UPND retain power.





“Ndemucelela, pa 29 mukaye bika ivoti lyenu pali FDD-Tonse-PF Alliance candidate. Mwe bamunyinane, moneni ifyo twacula muli cino calo, ubu bucushi bwacilamo, elyo lyonse aba abanensu abali mu buteko ukulatubepafye ubufi. Ubufi bulaya nokubwela. [I greet you. On January 29, go and vote for the FDD-Tonse-PF Alliance candidate in the Kasama mayoral by-election. My relatives, see how we have suffered under this regime. There is too much poverty. The poverty levels are unbelievable and our colleagues in the UPND have continued lying to us and they keep lying without any single trace of shame],” Kambwili said.





He said the UPND had been claiming that the economy was doing well when in fact the opposite was the truth. The country was in a crisis under the UPND government.





Kambwili said it was the first time the country was experiencing high food prices, unprecedented power cuts, high bank lending rates and high cost of fertiliser and doing business.





“Baletila economy has picked, but imitengo ya fyakulya, imitengo ya fertiliser ne mitengo ya fyonse fye ileya pa mulu. Nombe fyo babombele finshi? Ubuteko kubomba kupanga amafunde ayalinga ukwafwilisha ubwikalo bwa abantu mu calo ukuwama. Noti ifi tuleikala. Mwamona ulya umupatili wa ku Katolika ku Chawama alandile ati ifi fyonse mulelanda tafikwete ncinto kano fye ulutoshi. [They say they have fixed the economy and it’s picking but look at the prices of fertilisers, food and other essential commodities, which are still very high. So, what have they worked on? A caring government works towards reducing the prices of goods and services and makes laws that benefit the people by improving their welfare. But not this government. That priest in Chawama said ‘you can do all these things, but if food prices are high, then you have done nothing and that situation is worse now],” Kambwili said.





He urged Kasama residents not to vote for the UPND in yesterday’s by-election.



“Don’t vote for UPND. If you vote for them, you will be voting for poverty, hunger and expensive fertilisers,” Kambwili said.





And APC President Nason Msoni says violence will not win the UPND the election.



“Zambians have decided that the UPND is going. No amount of violence will change the wind of change. You have seen what is happening in Kasama and it shows very clearly that Zambians are determined to remove this unapologetic government,” Msoni said.





He said forcing people to vote for the UPND would not work in Kasama, the way it failed to in Chawama.





“UPND lost in Chawama because Zambians are fed up. Zambians have not seen anything good in the UPND. Even the CDF [Constituency Development Fund] they are talking about is in their heads alone. Zambians are suffering and this regime should know that,” Msoni said.





He said the Kasama by-election would be a prelude to what would happen in the August general election.





“What I know and what is on the ground is that the UPND cannot win an election without violence. And violence will not cow people from voting. Zambians are ready to be beaten in order to remove the UPND,” Msoni said.



The Mast