LIKE DIDIER DROGBA, SOUTH AFRICAN LEGEND PITSO MOSIMANE CLAIM SOUTH AFRICA HAS NO QUALITY PLAYERS FOR EUROPE USE.

Mosimane Speaks on Why Nigerian, Ghanian , Ivorian, Zambian Players etc are Preferred in Europe Over South Africans.

Pitso Mosimane, one of the most successful coaches in Africa, has explained why numerous European clubs are hesitant to sign South African players.

The comments from the 59-year-old veteran tactician follow a disappointing Premier League season for Burnley forward, Lyle Foster.

The 23-year-old, who was the first South African player to feature in the Premier League in a while, could only muster 26 appearances in the recent campaign for the Turf Moor side, per Fotmob.

In the past, several South African players, notably those making up the victorious 1996 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad, made significant impacts in the English league.

However, recent performances by top-rated South African players, including Percy Tau, seem to have fostered a reluctance among European clubs to pursue signings from the region.

Mosimane has since offered his insights into the potential reasons behind European clubs’ apparent growing hesitation to acquire talent from his home country.

Mosimane discusses South African stars playing in Europe

In an interview with The Citizen, the former Abha club manager emphasised the importance of having players who meet the specific demands of European clubs.

“We need to offer the right product with the right players. Did you hear what John Barnes said about South African players? He pointed out that while we have talented players, we often lack the exact type of player needed for the English Premier League, whereas West Africa produces players who fit that profile.”

Drawing a comparison with Nigerian players, Mosimane said:

“Look at the Nigerian team versus South Africa. Where is that flair or similar quality? Yet those Nigerian players are thriving at clubs like AC Milan and Napoli. Why? Because they match the requirements of their market.”

Several Bafana players, including Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau, have attracted interest from clubs across Europe; however, no specific transfer moves have materialised.