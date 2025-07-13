Kasebamashila Kaseba writes:

LIKE MAUREEN MWANAWASA IN 2008 CHASED SATA FROM LEVY MWANAWASA FUNERAL; ESTHER LUNGU TOO IN 2025 DOESN’T NEED TO EXPLAIN HERSELF OR COURT ACTION TO CHASE HH FROM EL’S FUNERAL





If in doubt of EL’s last words, Mrs Lungu as widow of EL also has the right to chase HH or any person she is uncomfortable with at EL’s funeral.





Unlike Sata who reconciled with Mwanawasa in 2008 weeks before Mwanawasa died; HH and EL didn’t reconcile nor dialogue but had no personal or professional relationship with EL in life and now in death.





And worse, unlike Mwanawasa who facilitated evacuations of Sata and FJT at the peaks of the opposition of Mwanawasa as well as the government SA evacuations, HH even blocked then retired EL from known and scheduled hospital medical review.





Why now is HH mourning EL a life and death even court matter that HH has to explain himself to all foreigners, like U.S ambassador delegation and U.N delegation he recently hosted at State House.