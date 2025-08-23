Like Samson, people in Nigeria think my power is in my armpit because they think I don’t shave – Burna Boy

Burna Boy has shared a common misconception Nigerians have about him.

The Nigerian singer granted an interview to an American host for Apple Music.

The host asked Burna to share one misconception people have about him during the interview.

The host said: “What would you say is a common misconception about Burna boy? What is something that people assume about you but theyre wrong?”

Burna Boy responded: “One is that I don’t like to shave my armpit. People think that is some… you know how Samson in the Bible is right?

“With the hair?” the host asked.

“With the hair,” Burna agreed.

He added that in the same way, some Nigerians have now started saying that his power is in his armpit hair.

The host asked if it is a Yoruba thing but the singer said it’s Nigerians spreading the rumour.