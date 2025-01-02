Lil Durk’s Dad Slams U.S. Government Over Murder-For-Hire Charges

Lil Durk‘s father is understandably frustrated by his son’s recent arrest and suspects there may be deeper motives at play involving the government.

Dontay “Big Durk” Banks spoke out this week in what appears to be a press conference of sorts this week, breaking his silence on his son’s murder-for-hire charges.

After thanking the fans for their support, Banks said: “I’ll leave all legal issues to the lawyers [but] as far as the family, as far as me as a father, the only thing I can say is that it’s mighty strange that once he start doing good out there, once he stayed away from all the gang banging and dissing the dead and doing things out there in the street – when he turned his life around, when he on his deen now practicing religion, doing things for the community, bringing about peace in Chicago and throughout various cities, all of a sudden now he’s being indicted.

“Just right off the Muslim conference that we had in Chicago calling for peace – now three to four days later, he’s being indicted after that. When he put up [on the screen] at his concert all of the people that got killed in Chicago showing that this is not what it’s about and then he gets indicted. So look at the bigger picture here. Look at what the government’s trying to do. Their whole thing is if you’re doing wrong, you’re doing bad, then that’s good for them because that fills up the prison. But when you start doing right and tell people to stop doing wrong, then all of a sudden you an enemy to them and they have to lock you up.”

Lil Durk is facing serious murder-for-hire charges involving the killing of Quando Rondo‘s cousin Saviay’a Robinson, but one bit of the prosecution’s case just met a serious challenge from engineer and producer jusvibes.

The engineer, real name Justin Gibson, has been working with Durk since 2021 and describes himself as the Chicago artist’s “main sound engineer” — a claim that photo evidence bears out.