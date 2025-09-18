Lil Nas X misses court as lawyers confirm he’s in treatment

American singer, Lil Nas X was absent from a Los Angeles court hearing on September 15 after being checked into an inpatient treatment program.

According to Daily Mail, the 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, was due for a pre-trial hearing following his arrest last month over a nude public meltdown. Instead, his lawyers told the court he is currently in treatment at an undisclosed facility out of state.

Judge Shellie Samuels ruled that the pop star can remain out of state as long as he stays in treatment, but added that if his care changes to outpatient, the court will revisit the conditions of his release.

His next hearing has been scheduled for November 18.

Lil Nas X was arrested in August after stripping naked on a Los Angeles street and allegedly assaulting police officers. Days later, he told fans that his time behind bars was “terrifying,” but promised he would be fine.