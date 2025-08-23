Lil Nas X to remain in jail till Monday after arrest for assaulting a police officer

American rapper Lil Nas X is set to spend the entire weekend behind bars after being arrested for battery on a police officer and hospitalised over a possible overdose.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 26-year-old cannot be released on citation because of the seriousness of the charge he is facing. He must appear before a judge on Monday before bail can even be considered.

Pollice say the charge falls under Penal Code 69 (a) PC, which means he is accused of using force or violence to resist or stop an officer from carrying out their duty, Daily Mail reports.

The arrest happened early Thursday morning after the “Old Town Road” star was spotted behaving erratically on Ventura Boulevard. Witnesses said he was walking in the middle of the street wearing only underwear and cowboy boots, singing, talking about a party and striking poses.

Things escalated when officers arrived at the scene, and Lil Nas X allegedly charged at them. He was restrained, taken to hospital for a possible overdose, and later booked for battery on a police officer.

Reports also claim his family is deeply worried about his recent behaviour and are considering staging an intervention.

He will remain in custody until his court hearing on Monday when his bail conditions will be set.