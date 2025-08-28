Lil Nas X’s dad speaks out after his son is charged with four felonies

Robert Stafford, the father of Grammy-winning singer and rapper Lil Nas X, said his son is “very remorseful” after he allegedly assaulted police officers he encountered while walking naked in Los Angeles.

Lil Nas X, born Montero Lamar Hill, was reportedly seen roaming the streets of Los Angeles early Thursday morning, wearing only white underwear and boots, TMZ reported. A subsequent video obtained by the entertainment news outlet also showed him completely naked and without footwear.

Public information officer Charles Miller said that officers specifically found Lil Nas X in the Studio City area on Ventura Boulevard, CNN previously reported.

“Upon arrival the suspect charged at officers and was taken into custody. He was transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose and placed under arrest for battery on a police officer,” Miller said.

A law enforcement official also previously told NBC News that the 26-year-old musician, who shot into superstardom with his 2018 hit single Old Town Road, allegedly punched an officer’s face on two occasions, adding that it could not be established if his behavior was as a result of mental distress or an overdose.

The Industry Baby rapper spent the weekend in detention at the Valley Jail in Van Nuys before he was released on Monday after pleading not guilty to four felony charges and posting a $75,000 bail. He faces three counts of battery on a police officer and one count of resisting arrest.

Lil Nas X’s attorney, Christine O’Connor, emphasized to the court that her client has significant ties to the community and no previous run-ins with the law. She also said that he poses no flight risk, per NBC News.

She further stated that it was yet to be proven if the 26-year-old entertainer was under the influence of drugs. O’Connor said Lil Nas X’s life has been “remarkable” and also made mention of his two Grammy awards.

“Assuming the allegations here are true, this is an absolute aberration in this person’s life,” O’Connor said. “Nothing like this has ever happened to him.”

The 26-year-old’s father also provided an update on his son’s condition, saying that he was “very remorseful for what happened.”

“He’s going to get the help that he needs, and just keep him in your prayers,” Stafford added. “Give him the same grace and mercy that God gives everyone.”

Lil Nas X’s next court hearing is set for September 15. Per the conditions of his release, he must either partake in four weekly Narcotics Anonymous meetings or sign up for an outpatient narcotics program.