Lil Pump Vows To Leave U.S. If ‘Stupid’ Kamala Harris Becomes President

Lil Pump has promised to leave the United States if Kamala Harris becomes the next president.

The controversial rapper and avid Donald Trump supporter took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (August 8) to tear into the current vice president.

“I swear on my dad’s grave, if this stupid-ass bitch Kamala Harris wins the fucking election, I’m moving out of America, boy,” he said. “I swear on everything.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) later that day, he took his hate of Harris up a notch by claiming that he’ll perform a diss song aimed at the Democrat, as well as current president Joe Biden, at Trump’s next rally.

The “Gucci Gang” rapper has repeatedly attacked Vice President Harris in the run up to the 2024 election.

In late July, Pump questioned Harris’ racia identity after it was assumed that she would replace President Biden following his exit from the presidential race.

“Kamala Harris isn’t even black… she’s Indian,” he wrote on X, referencing unfounded claims about her ethnicity that have been touted by political opponents.

He continued: “She locked up over 1,500 people for weed related crimes and then laughed about it years later. The worst VP in American History. Trump 2024.”

Pump’s comments about Harris’ race have been labeled by journalism nonprofit The Poynter Institute as “wrong or missing context.” Harris’ father was born in Jamaica, and her mother in India.

According to a 2019 profile in the Washington Post, the Vice President “grew up embracing her Indian culture, but living a proudly African American life.”

While Harris did preside over more than 1,900 marijuana convictions during her tenure as District Attorney of San Francisco, most defendants never served time behind bars. Pump’s “laughed about it” comment was also untrue: it refers to an appearance on The Breakfast Club where she was asked if she had smoked marijuana, not about enforcing laws around it.

Meanwhile, Lil Pump demonstrated his skin-deep devotion to Donald Trump back in January when he got a tattoo of the former President.

The ink shows the controversial billionaire scowling and is based on his infamous mugshot that was taken after he was arrested in 2023 on racketeering charges over alleged election fraud in Georgia.

Pump simply captioned the post: “MAGA” along with two United States flag emojis.