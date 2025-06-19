Lil Wayne Wrote ‘Most’ Of Drake’s Lyrics According To His Son

Lil Wayne wrote “most” of Drake‘s lyrics according to the New Orleans legend’s son, Novi.

Speaking to TrillMarty on YouTube, the younger Carter dished the dirt on who is allegedly behind Drake’s lyrics.

Novi said: “My dad wrote most of [Drake’s] shit. I mean, on God. Like, if it wasn’t for my pops, there wouldn’t be no Drake.

“I mean, there probably would be a Drake, but he wouldn’t be where he’s at, though.”

However, Novi did say: “No disrespect to Drake. He hard.”

Novi did not offer any more specifics on what songs Wayne may have penned for Drake.

Neither Weezy nor Drake have responded to the remarks.

Drake has never had anything but love for his “She Will” collaborator.

Drizzy also praised Weezy as a label boss last year: “We were so lucky to have the most supportive boss in the game always gassed us up.”

When the New Orleans rap legend brought in his 39th birthday back in 2021, Drizzy was at the heart of the celebrations and made a toast to his longtime collaborator.

“We don’t get a chance to gather as a family much anymore,” he said while hoisting his glass of champagne in honor of Lil Wayne. “I still, to this day, get nervous speaking about this man because, at the end of the day, as much of a brother and a mentor as he is to me, he’s still my idol. And still somebody who just puts me in a place where, when I start thinking about him, I start thinking about my family.”

Drake also shared photos from the birthday bash, posting a group photo of himself, Weezy, Young Money president Mack Maine and Wayne’s former manager Cortez Bryant, as well as photo booth flick of him holding up one of Wayne’s “Best Rapper Alive” bandanas.

“YM FOREVER AND EVER,” he captioned the post.

The love is mutual as Wayne has often spoke up for Drake, too.

The “A Milli” hitmaker stopped by The Richard Sherman Podcast and shared why he thinks people hate on the Certified Lover Boy so much.