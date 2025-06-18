Lil Wayne’s Son Lil Novi on Drake: ‘Dad Wrote Most of His Sh*t’ But ‘No Disrespect’

Lil Novi, whose father is none other than well-documented Weezer fan Lil Wayne, made a perplexing claim about Young Money alum Drake in a recent interview.

In a recent interview uploaded to TrillMarty’s YouTube, Novi, fresh off rolling out his take on Playboi Carti’s “Like Weezy,” was asked to name “who’s better” between Tunechi and the 6 God.

“My dad wrote most of [Drake’s] shit,” Novi said in the interview. “I mean, on God. Like, if it wasn’t for my pops, there wouldn’t be no Drake. … I mean, there probably would be a Drake, but he wouldn’t be where he’s at, though.”

Novi went on to offer praise for the recent “Nokia” hitmaker while arguing there’s “not really a comparison” between the two.

“No disrespect to Drake,” he said. “He hard.”



Fans were quick to call the veracity of Novi’s remark into question. While the For All the Dogs artist has been credited as a writer on several artists’ tracks, including Weezy’s “I’m Single” and the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s “30 Hours,” it’s not clear to which songs Novi may be referring in his claim of Weezy penning for Drake.

Back in December, Novi cited his father’s Tha Carter V as his choice for Weezy’s top album. This month, Wayne released the latest entry in Tha Carter franchise, Tha Carter VI, ultimately scoring a No. 2 debut on the Billboard 200 albums chart in the process.