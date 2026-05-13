LINDSEY GRAHAM TORCHES PAKISTAN: “I DON’T TRUST THEM AS FAR AS I CAN THROW THEM” FOR SHELTERING IRANIAN AIRCRAFT WHILE CLAIMING TO MEDIATE





Sen. Lindsey Graham ripped into Pakistan during a Senate hearing after reports claimed the supposed Middle East mediator let Iran park military aircraft on its bases.





“I don’t trust Pakistan as far as I can throw them,” Graham declared. “If they actually do have Iranian aircraft parked in Pakistan bases to protect Iranian military assets, that tells me that maybe we should be looking for somebody else to mediate. No wonder this damn thing is going nowhere.”





Graham pressed the officials directly: “Are you aware of reports that Pakistan are allowing their bases to be used to park Iranian aircraft?”





He followed up: “Do you agree if it is accurate that is sort of inconsistent with being a peace mediator?”





And again: “If the mediator is allowing reconnaissance aircraft in Iran to be parked in Pakistani air bases do you think that’s consistent with being a fair mediator?”



Graham made it clear Pakistan’s actions are sabotaging any real progress with Iran.