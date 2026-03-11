Lindsey Graham Urges Trump to Pull U.S. Bases from Spain and Relocate to Israel



Senator Lindsey Graham is calling on President Trump to act decisively after Spain’s socialist government refused to let American forces use key bases in Rota and Morón for strikes against Iran’s terrorist regime.





Madrid’s flat refusal to support the vital U.S.-Israel operation shows a dangerous lack of resolve from a NATO partner that benefits from American protection and taxpayer dollars. Graham made it clear: if Spain won’t stand with allies fighting the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, America should take its bases—and its commitment—elsewhere.





“We should move all our stuff to Israel,” Graham declared. “I will stand with Israel until our dying day.”



His stance cuts through the excuses. While Spain lectures about “international law” and refuses to help dismantle the ayatollahs’ terror network, Israel and the U.S. are doing the hard work to end threats that endanger the free world.

Relocating assets to a reliable ally like Israel makes strategic sense—strong partners deserve strong support, not fair-weather friends who hide behind sovereignty when the fight gets real.