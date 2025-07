Football legend, Lionel Messi, and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, were shown on the Kiss Cam at Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres concert in Miami on Sunday, July 27.

In the video, the couple can be seen standing side by side at a reserved section. Messi smiles and raises his hand, as the stadium erupts in chants of “Messi! Messi! Messi!”,

The two do not kiss or interact further with the camera, though the moment created a viral moment that quickly spread across social media.